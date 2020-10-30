New H-E-B store will open Friday on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Another H-E-B store is coming to San Antonio on the far West Side!

The new store, set to open Friday, Oct. 30, is located at 14325 Potranco Road. The 112,000-square-foot store will feature curbside and home delivery services as well.

According to company officials, the store will also have a pharmacy with a drive-thru, a fuel station, meat market, expanded produce department, a large beer and wine section, and more. The store will have a team of more than 350 Partners (employees), the company says.

“This new store will allow us to better serve the needs of the growing community in San Antonio’s far west side,” said Whitney White, H-E-B Public Affairs spokesperson, in a statement. “With the highest standard of service and top-quality selection, we are excited to offer our customers a world-class store that will enhance their shopping experience.”

This will be the second H-E-B store that has opened so far this week, according to store officials. The grocer also opened a store in Lubbock, Texas, on Wednesday.

To learn more about these new stores, visit H-E-B’s website here.

