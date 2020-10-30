What you need to know before watching Season 2 of ‘The Mandalorian’

The first season of “The Mandalorian” was a huge success for Disney Star Wars.

Overall as a season, the series received an overall 93% on Rotten Tomatoes on both the audience score and amongst critics.

Here are five key things you need to know before venturing back to a galaxy far, far away.

‘Baby Yoda’ is not really ‘Baby Yoda’, at least not so far.

While there is a strong resemblance to the legendary jedi master Yoda, we haven’t been told just yet who or where the character came from. Right now, we only know this little green pointy-eared creature as “The Child.” We don’t even know what its species is. but we do know that this ‘baby’ is really 50 years old and is very strong in the force. We also know that Mando has been tasked with finding and returning the child to its species.

What’s the official timeline and where are all the Jedi?

The first season of The Mandalorian takes place about five years after the events of “Return of the Jedi”, so you can bet season two takes place soon after. That means there is only one true Jedi left in the galaxy and that would be Luke Skywalker. Of course, Leia, his sister, is also strong in the force. While it is possible these characters could show up, it’s highly unlikely for now. but we did see a few hints of the new republic show up in season one, so anything is possible.

Who is Ahsoka Tano?

Ahsoka Tano was the apprentice to Anakin Skywalker, aka, Darth Vader. She is slated to be played by actress Rosario Dawson. The character became popular in the two animated series, “Star wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars: Rebels” while she was best friends with her former master Anakin. After the events of “Revenge of the Sith”, she eventually dueled with Darth Vader. The match ended in a draw and Ahsoka escaped. She survived through the events of the original Star Wars trilogy and is one of the only surviving links to the Clone Wars era of Star Wars.

Returning characters

Along The Mandalorian himself, Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal, other characters returning include Greef Karga, played by Carl Weathers, and Cara Dune, played by Gina Carano. Of course, there’s ‘The Child’ and the series' main antagonist, Moff Gideon.

The dark saber

At the end of season one we see the Mandalorian defeat Moff Gideon in a showdown involving Gideon’s tie fighter. Mando won the day, but following the battle we see Moff Gideon cut his way out of his tie fighter with a black-bladed lightsaber. This is the ‘dark saber’ and it has a long history with the Mandalorian people dating back centuries. It was the created by the very first Mandalorian to become a member of the Jedi. The last time we saw it was in the ‘Star wars: Rebels’ TV-series, so it’s unknown right now where Moff Gideon got his hands on it. But you can bet it will play a big role in further establishing the Mandalorian’s story going forward.

The Mandalorian: Season 2 hits Disney Plus on Friday, Oct. 30.