SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old bicyclist was hit by a vehicle late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. on North Walters Street near East Houston Street.

According to police, the 16-year-old boy was struck by a silver Nissan after he ran through a red light.

Police said the bicyclist was taken to an area hospital for his injuries, where he’s expected to recover.

The driver of the Nissan did stop to render aid. No charges are expected to be filed.