5 detained after kicking in door of apartment, robbing victim at gunpoint, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Five people are in custody following a home invasion and robbery at a Northwest Side apartment overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Knoll Crest Apartments in the 5700 block of North Knoll, not far from Babcock Road and the Medical Center area.

According to police, seven suspects dressed in all black kicked in the door of an apartment and robbed the victim at gunpoint.

Investigators said the assailants fled in two vehicles, with one vehicle eventually wrecking near a hospital. The suspects then ran on foot, police said.

Officers found and detained five of the suspects, even locating one hiding in a dumpster. One of them was bit by a K-9 officer and checked out at the scene by firefighters, authorities said. Two of the suspects remain at-large.

Officers recovered guns and stolen property belonging to the victim inside the vehicle, police said.

Police have not identified the suspects taken into custody or said what charges they now face. The investigation into the robbery is ongoing.