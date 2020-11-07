New Braunfels police will keep an eye on Saturday’s rally in support of President Trump

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Police in New Braunfels are keeping a close eye on a rally in support of President Donald Trump this weekend.

The rally is scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, and it’s expected to draw hundreds of people to Main Plaza.

Cities across the nation have been anticipating rallies in response to the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Earlier this week, businesses in downtown San Antonio boarded their windows over fears of unrest.

Meanwhile, business owners in New Braunfels say they welcome the rallies and are not concerned with the event in support of President Trump.

“I think being in New Braunfels, we show respect for each other,” said Molly Heidrich, business owner.

Heidrich has seen other rallies before at the Main Plaza.

“I’ve seen a lot of people go by and they’re just very happy people and honking their horns,” Heidrich said.

The police in New Braunfels released this statement, saying it is prepared for Saturday’s event:

“The City of New Braunfels Police Department is aware of a planned event on the plaza on Saturday, November 7. All individuals and groups have the right to freedom of speech and to peaceably assemble. In New Braunfels, we expect that it is done in a lawful, safe, and peaceful manner. As with other demonstrations or protests, the New Braunfels Police Department will continue to provide a presence at these events to ensure safety and security for participants of the demonstrations, onlookers, and bystanders alike.”

Heidrich said there’s been many events over the last couple of weeks, leading up to Election Day.

“Most people that even when they came here to protest, they do it with just a gentle nature about themselves. We’ve never seen any violence,” Heidrich said.

The assistant manager of Water 2 Wine Johnny Reinhart said everyone should be allowed to express themselves, but in a safe manner.

“I think that there’s been things on both sides that people have, you know, been disrespectful or things like that. So I do feel like as along as it’s a respectful thing, then people should feel free to kind of feel how they want to feel,” Reinhart said.

We reached out to the organizers of the event, but have not heard back.

