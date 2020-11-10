Cibolo businessman charged with wire fraud in online firearm sales scheme, officials say

CIBOLO, Texas – A federal grand jury has charged a Cibolo businessman with wire fraud in a scheme involving online firearm sales, officials said.

William Badberg, 44, who owns Bullit Proof Arms in Schertz, is charged with 12 counts of wire fraud.

A federal indictment says Badberg advertised the sale of firearms on the internet, including on a website he controlled, but failed to deliver the weapons to the buyers despite being paid for the items.

Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested Badberg on Monday at his home.

If convicted, Badberg faces a maximum possible term of 20 years in federal prison for each count of wire fraud.