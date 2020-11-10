It’s not too late to start holiday shopping

It’s never too early to start your holiday shopping, whether it’s online or in the store.

According to a new survey on studyfinds.org, nearly half of Americans have already started shopping since being stuck at home during the pandemic.

Whether you’ve started your holiday shopping yet or not, there’s still time.

Some people started checking things off their shopping list in August.

Budgets are tight this year, but that doesn’t seem to get in the way of some holiday shoppers.

Researchers say 75% of people plan on spending more on presents, since travel plans and trips had to be canceled.

The survey showed 48% say they plan on doing their holiday shopping online to avoid the craziness in the stores.

When asked about what items they’re interested in buying, about a quarter are buying more electronics, while nearly 30% say they are buying more clothes and accessories.

The survey showed the majority of people are more likely to buy an item on sale, instead of waiting for deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Researchers say nearly half worry about spending too much on holiday shopping, but majority are planning to have their holiday spending paid off by Christmas morning.