Man shot in head, killed north of downtown, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man in his early to mid-20s is dead after a shooting north of downtown.

The shooting happened Monday evening in the 900 block of North Main Avenue, just north of I-35.

Police say they found the man shot in the head surrounded by shell casings.

Officers say they could not find any other evidence, nor did they find any witnesses. They are checking nearby surveillance cameras for possible clues.

It’s unclear if the man was staying at a nearby motel or if he was homeless.

