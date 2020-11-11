Kerr County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 70-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 70-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Roger William Robertson was last seen Tuesday around 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Walker Drive in Center Point, Texas driving a black, 2005 Ford F-150 with TX License Plate BW0-5271.

Robertson has been diagnosed with a medical condition. He is 5 foot 9, weighs 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, a flannel sweater, a gray T-shirt and black pants.

If you have any information contact the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office at 830-896-1133.