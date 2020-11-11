Officer, juvenile vehicle robbery suspect crash during pursuit on Southwest Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say an officer and a suspect are in the hospital after a pursuit led to a crash on the Southwest Side.

Officials say they received a call around 10:30 p.m. for an assault in progress.

According to police, a juvenile female suspect stole a black truck from another juvenile female who suffered a broken leg when trying to get her vehicle back from the suspect.

While officers searched the area, they spotted the truck on Roselawn Road and attempted a traffic stop.

The suspect in the vehicle did not stop, and a supervisor authorized the officer to pursue the truck, police said.

Officers pursued the truck down to the intersection of Cupples Road. The pursuit ended at Old Pearsall Road and West Military when the suspect crashed into an officer headed down the opposite way of traffic, according to police. The officer was responding to the scene.

The officer had injuries that were not life-threatening, and the suspect had life-threatening injuries, officials said. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials do not know the relationship between the juvenile victim and the suspect.

Police say the South Patrol officer is a 2-year veteran of the department.