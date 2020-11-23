Fried turkey is a Thanksgiving tradition. So are fires.

SAN ANTONIO – Deep-fried turkey may be a juicy tradition, but it can also send your feast up in flames - or worse.
“Ensure the turkey is completely thawed to prevent a fire or explosion hazard,” the San Antonio Fire Department posted on its Facebook page.
Thanksgiving day is the peak day for cooking fires across the country, and fryers are a common culprit, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
One of the most dangerous mistakes is dunking the bird before it’s thoroughly thawed.
As the SAFD showed in a 2017 demonstration, doing so quickly creates a dangerous fireball.
To cook up a dinner that’s tasty and not tragic, SAFD says follow this advice:
- Set up in a safe outdoor space at least 10 feet away from the house or structures and not on a wooden deck.
- Make sure the turkey is thoroughly thawed. Even a partially frozen bird can create an explosive fire.
- Don’t overfill the fryer with oil. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Raise and lower the turkey slowly to prevent splatter, burns and fire.
- Have a fire extinguisher in close reach. Do not douse an oil fire with water because it will make it worse.
- Wear protective gloves and eye wear.
- Never leave a fire unattended and keep a close watch on children.