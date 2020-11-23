Fried turkey is a Thanksgiving tradition. So are fires.

SAN ANTONIO – Deep-fried turkey may be a juicy tradition, but it can also send your feast up in flames - or worse.

“Ensure the turkey is completely thawed to prevent a fire or explosion hazard,” the San Antonio Fire Department posted on its Facebook page.

Thanksgiving day is the peak day for cooking fires across the country, and fryers are a common culprit, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

One of the most dangerous mistakes is dunking the bird before it’s thoroughly thawed.

As the SAFD showed in a 2017 demonstration, doing so quickly creates a dangerous fireball.

To cook up a dinner that’s tasty and not tragic, SAFD says follow this advice: