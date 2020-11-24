Man, 65, killed while crossing the street on city’s South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 65-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on the city’s South Side, police say.

Police said the incident happened Monday evening near the intersection of Gillette Boulevard and South Zarzamora Street.

The man was hit by a driver in his teens or early 20s while crossing Gillette Boulevard, police said.

Officers said the driver initially left the scene, but he returned soon after the collision and identified himself to police.

Emergency medical services personnel attempted to save the victim’s life, but he died from his injuries at the scene.

Police say the driver was detained for questioning and could face charges. Investigators will make that determination once their investigation has concluded.

KSAT will update this story as more details become available.

