Man, 44, dies after being shot outside his home by group of men, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot down the street from his home on the South Side has died from his injuries, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police said the man, 44, was shot in his chest and upper extremities around 5:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Antoinette Drive, not far from East Southcross and South New Braunfels Avenue.

He was transported in critical condition to Brooke Army Medical Center but later died. He has not been identified.

Investigators on Sunday said the man had just returned home with his wife when he told her to go inside. He then walked down the street to talk with a group of five men, all in their 20s. Authorities believe the group of men and the victim knew each other.

A discussion led to an argument, police said, and the group fired about 20 shots at the man.

The five suspects fled the scene in two vehicles, police said. A preliminary report states no witnesses were available but officers collected evidence.

Authorities do have surveillance video of the incident from neighbors and are in the process of identifying the suspects.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Read also: