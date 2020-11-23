Woman walking in crosswalk injured in hit-and-run, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who hit a female pedestrian with their car and drove off early Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. in the 10500 block of Nacogdoches Road at the Hillpoint Street intersection on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, the car was headed northbound when it struck a woman in her 60s who was walking in a crosswalk with the right-of-way.

Police said witnesses told them the driver appeared to have been trying to rush through a yellow light.

The woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for her injuries. Her condition is not known.

Police said the driver of the car did not not stop following the collision. If found, they may face a charge of failing to stop and render aid.