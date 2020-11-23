SAPD: Man hospitalized, in critical condition after he was shot in the chest near his home

SAN ANTONIO – A 44-year-old man is hospitalized and in critical condition after he was shot in the chest just down the street from his home on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened Sunday evening near the man’s residence on Antoinette Drive.

Police said the man had just returned home with his wife when he told her to go inside. He then walked down the street to talk with a group of five men, all in their 20s. Authorities believe the group of men and the 44-year-old man knew each other.

Officials said they had a discussion for quite some time until an argument broke out, leading to the group firing approximately 20 gunshots at the man. He was hit once in the chest and taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The five suspects fled the scene in two vehicles. No witnesses saw the incident and police are still canvassing the area.

Authorities do have surveillance video of the incident from neighbors and are in the process of identifying the suspects. No arrests have been made as of yet.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

