Man hospitalized after he was shot, robbed of his cellphone near UTSA, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized and in serious condition after a shooting broke out outside of an apartment complex near UTSA, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the 6800 block of UTSA Boulevard.

Police said a man met with the victim to purchase his cellphone outside of the complex. That’s when the suspect took the phone without paying for it and shot the victim multiple times — once in the stomach and twice in the back, according to officials.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in serious condition. The suspect fled the scene and police are still searching for him.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED: SAPD: 3 people hospitalized after overnight Northwest Side shooting