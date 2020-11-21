SAPD: 3 people hospitalized after overnight Northwest Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Three people are hospitalized following an overnight shooting on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m., Friday, in the 6000 block of Danny Kaye Drive.

Police said two men and a woman were sitting outside of their apartment when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and opened fire.

The woman was shot in the arm, one man was shot in the chest and both left the scene and drove to Methodist Hospital, according to officials. The woman is stable and the man is in critical condition.

The other man was shot in the leg and he stayed at the scene, police said. EMS took him to University Hospital and he is in stable condition.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect and no arrests have yet been made.

All three victims moved to San Antonio around two months ago and police said they’re uncertain why they were targeted.

The investigation is still ongoing.

