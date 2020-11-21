69ºF

Teen shot, killed in garage of his South Side home, San Antonio police say

Many shell casings were found at the scene, but no weapon was recovered

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Shooting, Sapd, police, San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old boy was shot and killed in the garage of his South Side home overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 1:16 a.m., Saturday, in the 1600 block of Probandt Street.

Police said a relative of the boy was in the back of the home at the time of the shooting, as the garage had been converted into a small apartment, but didn’t see what happened.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene by authorities, but no weapon was recovered.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

About the Author: