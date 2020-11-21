Teen shot, killed in garage of his South Side home, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old boy was shot and killed in the garage of his South Side home overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 1:16 a.m., Saturday, in the 1600 block of Probandt Street.

Police said a relative of the boy was in the back of the home at the time of the shooting, as the garage had been converted into a small apartment, but didn’t see what happened.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene by authorities, but no weapon was recovered.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

RELATED: Gunman opens fire on 2 men from sunroof of vehicle on San Antonio’s East Side