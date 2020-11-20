Gunman opens fire on 2 men from sunroof of vehicle on San Antonio’s East Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot while walking with a friend Friday morning on the city’s East Side.

According to San Antonio police, officers arrived at a convenience store parking lot in the 2100 block of Burnet Street to find a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his ankle. The victim was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

The victim told officers that he and another man were walking when a vehicle pulled up next to them. A man then appeared from the sunroof of the vehicle and started to yell at them and fired several shots at the pair, police said. The other man was not injured.

Despite a search with San Antonio Police Department’s Eagle helicopter, the car or suspects were not located, the report said.