Man may need leg amputation after road rage incident on the city’s South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 64-year-old man may need his leg amputated after being hit by a vehicle on the city’s South Side, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened Monday near School and South Presa streets, police said.

The 64-year-old yelled at the driver of an SUV who was on South Presa, and the driver turned around and hit the man with his vehicle, police said.

Police said the collision followed a road rage incident between the two men that may have happened around the South Presa and Hackberry area. The man was hit as he stood outside of his parked car.

The 64-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries to his lower right leg. An officer at the scene said he believed part of the man’s leg may have to be amputated.

Police said when the driver is caught, he will face an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

