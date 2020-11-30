73-year-old man killed after crashing truck into pillar on Loop 1604 at Green Mountain Road

SAN ANTONIO – A man who died after crashing his truck along Loop 1604 on Saturday has been identified.

The San Antonio Police Department states Gordon Travis Hill Jr., 73, lost control of his 2008 Dodge Ram and crashed around 1:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of N. Loop 1604 E. near Green Mountain Road.

It is unclear what led Hill to lose control of his truck as it rotated and crashed into a cement pillar, but it was raining Saturday and the streets were wet.

He became trapped in his vehicle and had to be extracted, police said.

Hill suffered numerous injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after the wreck.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

