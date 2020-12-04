Windcrest’s annual ‘Light Up’ for the holidays kicks off this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop one local holiday tradition from taking place this year.

Windcrest’s annual Light Up, when residents decorate their homes with glamorous Christmas lights and displays, will begin on Saturday.

The drive-thru lighting event is free and open to the public. Every year, a contest is held and judges decide the best displays in a variety of categories.

This year’s theme is “Let Freedom Ring” to pay tribute to military members.

The displays will run through New Year’s Eve.

Windcrest officials said Light Up is made possible by volunteers, the Windcrest Economic Development Corporation and the Windcrest Women’s Club.

