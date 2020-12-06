Harry Styles fans celebrate ‘Adore You Day,’ marking one-year anniversary of song’s release

One year after the song’s release, fans are still talking about Harry Styles’ “Adore You”.

Globally, fans have coined Dec. 6 as “Adore You Day” and took to social media to support Styles and the album.

Fans may be basking in the song’s glory, even one year later. However, what everyone learned from the video is that Eroda, which is “Adore” spelled backwards, is not only the setting of the music video, but it’s also a real place.

The island town even got in on the fun online trend with a new set of virtual postcards in honor of the song’s one-year anniversary.

New postcard packs available! Send them to your loved ones! #AdoreYouDay pic.twitter.com/S7uSjxcMbF — visiteroda (@visiteroda) December 6, 2020

Watch the video in the player below:

Here’s what fans are saying online:

My mom is a bakery and she took all day yesterday making this cake at home :( please show her love @visiteroda #AdoreYouDay she’ll love to spend it with the peculiar boy pic.twitter.com/mCzTcHSdQD — ✰ (@adoreyoushe) December 6, 2020

I'm looking for my fish and i hope i can find him in Eroda 🤔

happy #AdoreYouDay @visiteroda pic.twitter.com/kSCaaQnDat — ze'nep²⁸ 🌈 loves louis || but beyzaya asik (@infinitelouis_) December 6, 2020

Related: Harry Styles announces rescheduled tour date for San Antonio