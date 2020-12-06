69ºF

Harry Styles fans celebrate ‘Adore You Day,’ marking one-year anniversary of song’s release

Eroda, which is “Adore” spelled backwards, is the setting of the music video and it’s a real place

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

One year after the song’s release, fans are still talking about Harry Styles’ “Adore You”.

Globally, fans have coined Dec. 6 as “Adore You Day” and took to social media to support Styles and the album.

Fans may be basking in the song’s glory, even one year later. However, what everyone learned from the video is that Eroda, which is “Adore” spelled backwards, is not only the setting of the music video, but it’s also a real place.

The island town even got in on the fun online trend with a new set of virtual postcards in honor of the song’s one-year anniversary.

Here’s what fans are saying online:

