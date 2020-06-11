Harry Styles announces rescheduled tour date for San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Harry Styles is coming to San Antonio after all. One of the many San Antonio concerts postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic now has a rescheduled date.

Harry Styles “Love On Tour," originally had a scheduled a stop at the AT&T Center on Aug. 11 but the date has been pushed back over a year to Sept. 4, 2021.

“This summer we were excited to be bringing Love On Tour to North America. However, due to the ongoing threat from Covid-19 we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer,” Style said in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “The well-being of my crew, and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority.”

Styles, formerly of One Direction fame, will be touring with Indie rocker and former child star Jenny Lewis.

Original tickets will be honored on the new date and time, according to Ticketmaster’s policy.