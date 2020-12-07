‘I couldn’t help him’: Mother of slain 14-year-old carried son as he took last breaths

SAN ANTONIO – As she looked over flowers and read messages written in chalk on the sidewalk outside her apartment Monday morning, Ginger Brady recalled what she called a night of horror.

Brady’s 14-year-old son, Angel Jerry Yanez, was shot and killed in a hail of gunfire as he stepped from the family’s apartment to walk his dog Sunday night.

Brady said she cradled her son in her arms, drenched in blood, as he laid dying.

”It feels like there’s an elephant on top of me that I can’t breathe,” Brady said.

Brady said she heard several gunshots and ran outside to find her son lying down on the ground.

“I couldn’t help him,” Brady said. “I was holding him in my arms and I saw him drenched in blood and I couldn’t help him.”

Angel Jerry, who attended school in the Harlandale Independent School District, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said other than reports of a light-colored sedan seen speeding from the scene, they have little to go on.

Brady said she is just as confused as investigators are.

”I don’t know if it was a set-up or if it was just somebody passing by or what,” Brady said.

On Monday, Harlandale ISD sent a letter to parents, informing them about Angel Jerry’s death.

The letter, which can be read in its entirety below, said that counseling services would be available to students and staff.