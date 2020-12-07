Boy, 14, dies following shooting on South Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 14-year-old boy has died from his injuries following a shooting on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the 200 block of West Gerald near Pleasanton Road.

Police said the boy was walking his dog in the area when gunshots were fired. He was shot at least three times in the torso and was unresponsive when officers arrived at the scene.

He was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

No suspect information is available as of yet, but police said they are looking for a light-colored Sedan.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

