1 dead, 1 injured after argument leads to shooting on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another is in serious condition after an argument escalated into a shooting on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 1:18 a.m., Sunday, in the 8100 block of Cross Creek in the parking lot of the Banyan Tree Apartments.

Police said the two men were fighting in the parking lot when gunshots were fired. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

Officers said they hope to interview the victim at the hospital for further details on what happened.

Charges are still pending at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

