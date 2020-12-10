Here’s everything we know about plans for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo in 2021

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is moving forward with plans for an event in 2021, according to officials of the annual event.

Lauren Sides, a spokesperson for the rodeo, confirmed Wednesday that lots of details still have to be finalized, but the event is expected to take place Feb. 11-28 at the Freeman Coliseum rather than at the AT&T Center.

Several entertainers have also been booked for the 2021 San Antonio rodeo, including:

Little Texas - Feb. 17

Back in Black AC/DC Tribute band - Feb. 19

Aaron Watson - Feb. 21

Muscadine Bloodline - Feb. 25

Kevin Fowler - Feb. 27

Since 1984, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has awarded $223 million to Texas youth via scholarships, grants, endowments, western art, junior livestock auctions, show premiums and the calf scramble program.

Scholarships are a major part of the rodeo for students looking to attend college and 40% of scholarships are awarded through the livestock, horse show and junior contests.

More than 21,200 students have been benefited from scholarships from the San Antonio rodeo in 2020 alone, according to Sides, who said that an average of 550 new scholars are added to the program each year.

“Our mission of helping educate the youth of Texas is at the forefront of all that we do, and holding our Rodeo, livestock show and competitive events is critical for educating future generations,” San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo CEO Cody Davenport said.

Rodeo officials haven’t said exactly how they will handle the coronavirus pandemic in terms of crowds and social distancing but Davenport did say that “to comply with current health and safety guidelines, the Freeman Coliseum is the most viable option to hold our event while ensuring we fulfill our mission.”

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo was originally held at the Freeman Coliseum from 1950 to 2003 before moving to the AT&T Center after it was built in 2002.

Before the Freeman Coliseum was built, young breeders were showing animals at the old Stock Yards and later at the old Polo Grounds at Brackenridge Park, according to a previous KSAT report.

The rodeo, livestock and horse show schedules for 2021 have been released are available below:

Other large Texas rodeos have altered or canceled their plans for 2021.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will return in May 2021 instead of the usual March dates and the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo has been canceled altogether due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.