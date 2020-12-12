Here’s how you can watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ for free on Sunday

Turn on your Christmas tree, slip into some comfy pajamas and get ready to watch a classic holiday film that’s guaranteed to get you and your family in the Christmas spirit.

And, it’s free of charge!

PBS will air “A Charlie Brown Christmas” Sunday, Dec. 13, and there are several ways you can watch it, free of charge and free of ads, according to the TV network’s website. This comes after PBS teamed up with Apple, as announced last month.

Watch on your local PBS station

You can watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” by simply going to your local PBS channel through your cable company or by using an antenna. The movie will not be available on the PBS app, according to the network. Times may vary pending on local listings.

Watch on your local PBS Kids channel

If your local PBS station also offers a PBS Kids channel, you’re in luck! The movie will also be available on this channel as well, either through your local cable company or with an antenna. Just tune in at 7:30/6:30 p.m. Central Time. The film will not be available on pbskids.org or on the PBS KIDS Video App.

Stream the movie Dec. 11-13 on Apple TV+

If you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can stream the movie add-free and in HD, from now until Dec. 13. To learn more about Apple’s promotion, click here.

