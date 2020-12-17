Have you seen these individuals? Seguin police are looking for three suspects involved in an armed robbery

SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin police are looking for three suspects involved in an armed robbery that happened Monday morning at a local pharmacy.

Officers responded to the scene in the 200 block of East Court Street at the Seguin Health Mart Pharmacy for a report of a robbery around 9:45 a.m. Monday.

Police say two men and a woman left the scene in a dark gray or black 2000-2006 Chevrolet Suburban with an undisclosed amount of cash and prescription drugs after robbing the clerk at gunpoint.

The clerk was restrained by the suspects but was able to break free and call 911 from a neighboring business, police say.

The clerk was not injured during the robbery, according to police.

If you recognize any of the individuals in the surveillance photos, call Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477 or the Seguin Police Department at 830-401-2360.