Mother turned gun on herself after shooting son, daughter, New Braunfels police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A woman and her son are dead after a murder-suicide in New Braunfels on Thursday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Wilderness Way around 9:55 a.m. for a report of a possible gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Chelsee Dodd and 10-year-old Trace Dodd with fatal gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers also found a 16-year-old girl conscious with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to University Hospital.

New Braunfels police say the 16-year-old and 10-year-old were victims, and the mother was the suspect in the homicide-suicide.

An autopsy has been ordered for the woman and her son, and police are still investigating the case.

Three area schools were placed on a brief lockdown Thursday morning as officers arrived at the scene.