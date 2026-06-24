Judson ISD school board appoints interim superintendent, its fifth leader in six months

LIVE OAK, Texas – The Judson Independent School District board voted 6-1 to appoint Ann Dixon as the next interim superintendent, making her the fifth person to lead the district in six months.

Trustee Jose Macias was the only board member to vote against the appointment of Dixon.

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Dixon began her career in education at Judson ISD more than 50 years ago, according to Board President Monica Ryan. Ryan said Dixon has served as an interim superintendent for 26 Texas school districts, including Judson ISD.

“I am honored to return to Judson ISD and serve this community once again,” Dixon said in a news release. “Judson has a proud history, dedicated employees, and tremendous potential. I look forward to working alongside our students, staff, families, and community members to build on the progress already underway and ensure the district is positioned for long-term success.”

The appointment of Dixon follows current interim Superintendent Robert Jaklich’s resignation effective June 30. Dixon is set to take over as interim superintendent the same day.

Jaklich joined the district as interim superintendent in February, following former Superintendent Milton “Rob” Fields’ termination and the brief appointment of two other interim superintendents.

Who has led Judson ISD since the start of 2026?

Robert Jaklich, interim superintendent Served from Feb. 16 through June 30

Mary Duhart-Toppen, interim superintendent Served from Feb. 4 through Feb. 16

Lacey Gosch, interim superintendent Served from Jan. 10 through Feb. 4

Milton “Rob” Fields, superintendent Served from May 11, 2023, until Jan. 10, 2026, when he was placed on administrative leave



The appointment of a new interim superintendent also follows a new special investigation by the Texas Education Agency into Judson ISD.

KSAT obtained a letter of nine listed allegations against the board and Fields.

The allegations include “the Board President threatened trustees, pressured dissenting members, publicly disseminated false or misleading information,” among other allegations.

There are also multiple allegations about Fields.

Those allegations state “Superintendent Dr. Milton R. Fields failed to report the abuse of a student by a certified educator as required by law, Fields failed to notify the Board of an active TEA investigation and a pending court case involving a Judson ISD principal’s failure to report child abuse,” among other claims.

A Judson ISD spokesperson emailed KSAT, saying the TEA investigation is “ongoing.”

“Therefore, it would not be appropriate for the District to comments on the allegations,” the spokesperson said. “Further, TEA specifically classifies these materials as confidential audit working papers and has advised that they are not subject to public release.”

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