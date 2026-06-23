Judson ISD under investigation by state for alleged threats, failure to report child abuse

Judson ISD held a special board meeting on Monday as the district considers cutting its Spanish Immersion Program.

LIVE OAK, Texas – State leaders are investigating whether Judson Independent School District leaders violated Texas law, amid several allegations against Board President Monica Ryan and former Superintendent Milton “Rob” Fields III.

Among the nine allegations outlined by the Texas Education Agency, Fields is accused of failing to report the abuse of a student by a certified educator, according to a document obtained by KSAT. Ryan is accused of threatening the superintendent and other trustees.

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“I can confirm an investigation regarding Judson ISD. Because the matter remains active and ongoing, TEA cannot comment further,” a TEA spokesperson wrote in an email to KSAT.

A spokesperson for Judson ISD emailed KSAT saying the investigation conducted by TEA is “ongoing.”

“Therefore, it would not be appropriate for the District to comments on the allegations,” the spokesperson said. “Further, TEA specifically classifies these materials as confidential audit working papers and has advised that they are not subject to public release.”

TEA is investigating whether Ryan engaged in conduct that prevented trustees from exercising independent judgment, as well as took action that undermined Fields’ authority and interfered with administrative functions.

The state also alleges Fields failed to notify the school board of an active TEA investigation and a pending court case involving a principal’s failure to report child abuse.

Fields was terminated in April, which Ryan attributed to a failure to manage the district’s finances appropriately, allowing district academic ratings to decline, failing to report child abuse and more. Fields said those reasons were “fabricated” in a letter obtained by KSAT shortly after his termination.

TEA also said staff failed to report the abuse of a middle school student by a teacher to the Department of Family and Protective Services or local law enforcement.

School board trustees are also accused of engaging in off-site, non-public deliberations regarding decisions related to superintendent employment and interim leadership.

Judson ISD’s school board is scheduled to meet in a special board meeting Tuesday.

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