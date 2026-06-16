Judson ISD interim superintendent to resign after four months on job

LIVE OAK, Texas – The Judson Independent School District will have to look for a fifth person to lead the district since the start of the year, after the interim superintendent announced his resignation, according to an email obtained by KSAT Investigates on Tuesday.

In the email sent to district staff, Dr. Robert Jaklich said his final day with the district is June 30.

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“The work we have accomplished together has always been a collective effort, rooted in a shared commitment to creating a future of hope and endless possibilities for every student we serve,” Jaklich wrote.

Judson ISD’s board of trustees voted in February to appoint Jaklich as interim superintendent after Milton “Rob” Fields III was placed on administrative leave in January and later terminated on Feb. 4.

In a statement shared with KSAT Investigates on Tuesday, Judson ISD Board President Monica Ryan said Jaklich’s “extraordinary efforts helped guide Judson ISD through some of the most challenging decisions facing school districts today.”

Ryan said the board would discuss options for the next interim superintendent at a meeting next week.

In 2021, Jaklich served as the interim superintendent for the San Antonio Independent School District. He was previously the superintendent of Harlandale ISD and Victoria ISD.

Who’s led Judson ISD since start of 2026?

Dr. Robert Jaklich, interim superintendent Served from Feb. 16 through June 30

Mary Duhart-Toppen , interim superintendent Served from Feb. 4 through Feb. 16,

Lacey Gosch , interim superintendent Served from Jan. 10 through Feb. 4

Dr. Milton Fields, superintendent Served from May 11, 2023, until Jan. 10, 2026, when he was placed on administrative leave



You can read Jaklich’s full email to Judson ISD staff below:

Dear Judson ISD Family Member, After an exceptional five months in Judson ISD, I want to share that I will be resigning my position as the Interim Superintendent of Schools effective June 30, 2026. It has truly been an honor to be part of Judson ISD’s journey. My time here has been incredibly meaningful, and I have grown to deeply appreciate JISD and all the amazing opportunities that it represents. I am also very grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside such dedicated and exceptional individuals across our 55.8 square miles of excellence. The work we have accomplished together has always been a collective effort, rooted in a shared commitment to creating a future of hope and endless possibilities for every student we serve. As educators, our job is to look into the future and see the organization not as it is, but as it should be. Florence Scovel Shinn once stated; “Every great work, every big accomplishment, has been brought into manifestation through holding on to the vision.” Thank you for your vision to see things as they should be, for expecting the very best for our children and for reminding us all that “The Judson ISD is too great for small dreams.” With much admiration and gratitude, Dr. J

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