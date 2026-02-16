Skip to main content
Local News

Judson ISD to vote on which middle school to close amid $37 million deficit

KSAT will livestream the meeting in this article

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

Judson ISD (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

LIVE OAK, Texas – The Judson Independent School District board is expected to vote Monday on which middle school to close ahead of the next school year to help reduce a $37 million deficit.

The board is expected to make the final vote on which middle school to close during a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The meeting will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

School board leaders are deciding whether to close Judson Middle School or Kitty Hawk Middle School, as part of a plan to close four schools across Judson ISD, which was approved last Monday.

Several community members showed up to the board’s special meeting Saturday to share their thoughts on the middle school closure.

The three remaining schools that the district may close are expected to come from the elementary level.

According to Board President Monica Ryan, these schools could include:

  • Franz Leadership Academy
  • Millers Point Elementary
  • Park Village Blended Learning Academy
  • Rolling Meadows Elementary
  • Spring Meadows Elementary

The district will discuss those potential closures during a special meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 21 and may take action during a meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.

