Local News

Judson ISD school board may act on termination of superintendent during special meeting

Superintendent Milton ‘Rob’ Fields III was placed on administrative leave in January

KSAT Digital Staff

Judson ISD Superintendent Milton “Rob” Fields III. (KSAT)

LIVE OAK, Texas – The Judson Independent School District school board will consider terminating its superintendent at a special Wednesday night meeting, according to an online meeting agenda.

The board has now placed an agenda item regarding Fields’ employment at least four times in the last year, according to an independent KSAT review of previous meeting agendas.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. KSAT plans to livestream the special school board meeting in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Milton “Rob” Fields III was the district’s sole finalist for the superintendent position in April 2023 before he officially earned the title in May 2023. In recent weeks, his leadership of the district has been called into question as Judson ISD navigates a multimillion-dollar budget crisis and potential cuts to multiple programs.

During a Jan. 10 special meeting, the school board took back a vote that would have relieved Fields of his duties.

Instead, the board voted 6-1 in favor of placing him on administrative leave with pay. Lacey Gosch, the district’s assistant superintendent of technology, was appointed as Judson ISD’s interim superintendent.

Board trustee José A. Macias Jr. was the lone vote cast against the decision to proceed “as discussed in closed session.”

“Dr. Fields is still our Superintendent,” Macias said in a Jan. 10 Facebook post. ”And for now, that is what matters the most.”

In a Jan. 15 text exchange with KSAT Investigates, Macias called for an investigation into Judson ISD School Board President Monica Ryan. He alleges Ryan has abused her board authority and intimidated district employees.

“I am not saying that she has conducted herself inappropriately,” Macias told KSAT Investigates on Jan. 15. “I am asking that we determine if those allegations have merit.”

Ryan also addressed the allegations on social media.

“Disgusting does not even begin to describe learning that a fellow board member has shared false claims about my children with members of the public and, now, with media outlets,” Ryan said via a Jan. 14 Facebook post.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.

More recent coverage of this story on KSAT:

