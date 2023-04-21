Judson ISD names sole finalist for superintendent

SAN ANTONIO – The Judson ISD Board of Trustees on Thursday named Dr. Milton “Rob” Fields III as the lone finalist for district superintendent.

The board will vote on final approval of Field’s contract on May 11.

An alumnus from Judson High School, Fields has been in education for over 21 years, including the last 16 in the district.

Before being appointed as interim superintendent in November, Fields was deputy superintendent of student services and administration. He also served as assistant superintendent of operations and principal of Karen Wagner High School, where he was recognized as Region 20 Principal of the Year in 2013.

“It is an honor and a blessing to be given the opportunity to continue my educational journey working with the incredible students, staff and community of Judson ISD,” Fields said. “I first learned about the deep-rooted tradition of excellence in our district as a student here and I am so proud, as an educator, to have been a part of how it has evolved. I am so grateful and excited to continue giving back to the community that has helped shape me as a leader.”

Fields is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force of over 20 years.

“The board interviewed very talented and exceptional public school leaders,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, JISD Board of Trustees President. “We were so pleased to see that Dr. Fields, both a product of the district and a current leader in the district, rose to the top. He possessed all the qualities identified on the leadership profile that was made by our community. He has consistently demonstrated tremendous dedication to our students and staff. We are confident in his ability to continue to lead with passion, integrity, and knowledge as he has shown during his time as the interim.”

