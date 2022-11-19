Judson ISD Board of Trustees to discuss possible resignation agreement for superintendent

The Judson ISD Board of Trustees will hold a special board meeting Monday to discuss a possible resignation agreement for Superintendent Dr. Jeanette Ball.

According to the board’s notice posted online, the meeting is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 21.

Board members will consult an attorney and review the resignation agreement before possibly taking action. The meeting is a closed session and will not be open to the public.

Details on what led up to Ball’s tentative resignation are unknown.

Ball began the position of superintendent with Judson ISD during the 2018-2019 school year. Before she took the job, she worked as the superintendent in Uvalde CISD.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

