KSAT Investigates

Judson ISD trustee calls for investigation into board president days after superintendent placed on leave

As of Thursday morning, no agenda has been posted for any upcoming Judson ISD board meeting

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Days after a tense board meeting that led to Judson ISD’s superintendent being placed on leave, a board trustee told KSAT Investigates he requested a special meeting to start an investigation into allegations of abuse of power by another trustee. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

LIVE OAK, Texas – Days after a tense board meeting that led to Judson ISD’s superintendent being placed on leave, a board trustee told KSAT Investigates he requested a special meeting to start an investigation into allegations of abuse of power by another trustee.

Judson ISD board member José Macias said the investigation would be into allegations made against Board President Monica Ryan, which include abuse of board authority and employee intimidation.

“I am not saying that she has conducted herself inappropriately,” Macias told KSAT Investigates in a Wednesday text message. “I am asking that we determine if those allegations have merit.”

As of Thursday morning, no agenda has been posted for any upcoming Judson ISD board meeting.

“Disgusting does not even begin to describe learning that a fellow board member has shared false claims about my children with members of the public and, now, with media outlets,” said Ryan via a Facebook post.

Ryan said she was accused of having her children taught alone in a classroom, having a college professor coming to teach her children and petitioning the school board to hire a teacher.

She denies those allegations, adding that “retaliation against board colleagues by targeting their families—especially children who have nothing to do with this—is repulsive and shameful."

