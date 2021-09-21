SAISD Board of Trustees names interim superintendent

Dr. Robert Jaklich will take over as interim superintendent following the departure of Pedro Martinez.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District Board of Trustees has selected Dr. Robert Jaklich as the district’s interim superintendent on Monday night, a press release said.

Jaklich will take over the role beginning Sept. 29. His appointment comes following last week’s announcement that Superintendent Pedro Martinez is leaving. Martinez will work for Chicago Public Schools, where he will be chief executive officer.

Flowers and hugs were delivered to Martinez during Monday’s board meeting, along with a special proclamation recognizing his efforts, before he moves on to his new job.

SAISD said Jaklich has a decade of experience leading other school districts, having served as superintendent for both Victoria ISD and Harlandale ISD.

“We believe Dr. Jaklich is the right person to continue leading this district forward. He demonstrates the experience and wisdom to assess situations, resulting in sound decision-making,” said SAISD Board President Christina Martinez. “We are confident the district will continue to thrive under his leadership as the board plans to launch a search for a permanent replacement.”