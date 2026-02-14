Judson ISD weighs middle school closure as $37 million deficit looms

LIVE OAK, Texas – The Judson Independent School District is expected to close one middle school ahead of the next school year in order to help reduce a $37 million deficit.

School board leaders are deciding whether to close Judson Middle School or Kitty Hawk Middle School, as part of a plan to close four schools across Judson ISD, which was approved last Monday.

Several community members showed up to the board’s special meeting Saturday to share their thoughts on the middle school closure.

“How do you make a decision about what school to cut, or close or consolidate, when you don’t have all the facts? They need to run each scenario all the way down,” said community member Lisa Pfeiffer.

The district said it understands the gravity of what it means to close a school.

“Both of them have a strong base of family memories and structures,” Interim Superintendent Dr. Mary Duhart-Toppen said.

But some parents expressed frustration surrounding the transparency of the board’s decisions.

“I’m very frustrated,” Tenna Webster, a JISD parent, said. “I feel like they’re not being transparent. They don’t have a clear plan, and they can’t tell us the basics, like how much savings are really going to cost?”

Dr. Toppen said district administration is recommending the board close Judson Middle School, as continuing use will cost more than $70 million.

Keeping Kitty Hawk Middle School open will only cost the district $45 million, according to district estimates.

The board is expected to make the final vote on which middle school to close during a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

“At the core of who I am, at the core of what we are in the district, we are about kids,” said Dr. Toppen. “I’ve always been that way. I’ve always wanted to make sure that we’re doing what’s best for students.”

The three remaining schools that the district may close are expected to come from the elementary level.

According to Board President Monica Ryan, these schools could include:

Franz Leadership Academy

Millers Point Elementary

Park Village Blended Learning Academy

Rolling Meadows Elementary

Spring Meadows Elementary

The district will discuss those potential closures during a special meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 21 and may take action during a meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.

