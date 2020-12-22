Amazon announces plans for 3 new facilities, 1,500 jobs in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Amazon announced plans on Tuesday to open two new fulfillment centers and a delivery station in San Antonio that will bring more than 1,500 new full-time jobs to the area.

A new one million-square-foot fulfillment center is expected to open in 2021. The facility is slated to handle bulky or larger-sized items like patio furniture, outdoor equipment, and rugs, according to a press release.

A 750,000-square-foot robotics fulfillment center, expected to open in 2022, will pick, pack and ship smaller items like electronics, books and toys, the release said. Specific locations for the two fulfillment centers were not immediately available.

A third facility, a 350,000-square-foot delivery station, located at 8210 Aviation Landing near Brooks City Base on the South Side, will be where packages are transported from fulfillment centers and where they will be loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. The delivery station is expected to launch in 2021.

This facility will create hundreds of full- and part-time jobs and offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own small business delivering Amazon packages, the company said.

“We’re thrilled to be able to continue our growth throughout the San Antonio area,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment in a press release. “Amazon is a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day one, and training programs for in-demand careers. We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from local and state leaders and look forward to creating over 1,500 new, full-time jobs for the San Antonio community.”

Amazon offers a minimum wage of $15 per hour and offers full-time employees health insurance and a 401(k) with 50% match starting on day one.

“San Antonio’s diverse industries, skilled workforce, and sustainable infrastructure make us resilient and we are ready to support significant growth from tech-focused companies like Amazon,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “We look forward to supporting Amazon as they grow and hire more than 1,500 San Antonians.”

Amazon’s press release stated that the company has created more than 43,000 jobs in Texas and invested more than $16.9 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees.

“The Lone Star State is proud to welcome Amazon’s expansion in the San Antonio region,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “In what continues to be a strong partnership between Amazon and Texas, these facilities will integrate state-of-the-art robotics working alongside Amazon associates to serve customers throughout the region. We are proud that Texas’ business-friendly model continues to attract innovative companies like Amazon.”

