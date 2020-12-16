How Weston Urban’s 32-story tower could look in the San Antonio skyline

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

The group behind downtown’s Frost Tower submitted plans to the city of San Antonio for its next ambitious project.

Renderings and drawings provided to the Historic and Design Review Commission show what Weston Urban’s proposed 32-story apartment tower could look like in the downtown skyline.

The project at 305 Soledad St. would add 351 residential units to the city’s core along with 7,250 square feet of retail space and a six-level parking garage with 456 spaces, according to Planning Commission documents from a previous request for the city to alter property lines.

Read more on this story at the San Antonio Business Journal.

RELATED LINKS: