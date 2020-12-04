New King William bistro replacing Madhatters sets opening date

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Bar Loretta, a bar and bistro coming to the King William Historic District where Madhatters Tea House and Cafe had been, anticipates opening in February 2021.

The new concept helmed by local restaurateur Roger Herr and Executive Chef Paul Peterson will bring a French-technique-inspired take on Texas cuisine when Bar Loretta opens in the refurbished 100-year-old building at 320 Beauregard St., according to a news release. The refurbishment’s design is by local firm Design Coop.

Peterson’s take on Texas fare includes offerings such as prosciutto-crusted morbier cheese with red wine stewed figs and grilled bread, pepper-crusted elk medallions with potato gratin and red wine demi-glace, and spice grilled gulf shrimp with a fried-corn-green-chile grit cake and fire-roasted tomatillo butter.

