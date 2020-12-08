Whataburger rethinks its classic design with new location

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

San Antonio-based Whataburger opened its first restaurant built from the ground up with a new, modern design.

The chain first unveiled the new look for its future restaurants at a remodeled location on Zarzamora Street in San Antonio. The new location in Bellmead, a few miles northeast of Waco, marks the second prototype as part of the design refresh.

The new look will be replicated as the company opens more stores in current and future markets, such as Nashville. Whataburger is pursuing at least five Nashville-area stores, according to construction plans and new job postings on the company’s website, marking its highly anticipated return to the region for the first time in decades.

San Antonio Whataburger image 2. (KSAT)

“We’ve had plans to rebuild for a while now because it was an older restaurant, and so we felt Bellmead was the perfect fit for our first large-unit prototype,” Whataburger spokesperson Will Webber told the Waco Tribune-Herald.

