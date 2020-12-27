2 Seguin families displaced, 2 dogs killed in RV park fire, firefighters say

Two families in Seguin are without a home after a fire broke out in their neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened at the Young Creek RV Park, located in the 4800 block of FM 467.

The New Berlin Volunteer Fire Department was first on scene and upon arrival, firefighters said one travel trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

Two other trailers were already on fire and several vehicles nearby sustained damage as well, according to officials.

Other fire crews from Seguin and Wilson County assisted in the response and they were able to extinguish the flames fairly quickly.

No injuries to residents were reported; however, two dogs died in the fire, according to officials.

Two of the travel trailers that were involved in the fire are considered a total loss, according to fire officials, and damages are estimated to be over $20,000.

The Red Cross is assisting the families that were impacted. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

