Officials lay out safety game plan for Valero Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO – The game is on, but the settings will be different this year for the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Officials on Monday unveiled their safety plan for the 11,000 people who will be attending the game.

Officials said the plan includes basic safety principles.

”Face coverings must be worn properly over the nose and the mouth, except when eating and or drinking at their seat or at their suite,” said Patricia Cantor, director of Convention and Sports Facilities.

Officials are asking patrons to wash their hands frequently and six-feet social distancing requirements will be enforced inside as every other row of seats is closed. No tailgating will be allowed.

A mobile food app will offer contactless delivery to patrons.

The parking management system also requires minimal interaction.

”We’re trying to make it as contactless and touchless as possible,” Cantor said.

Patrons are being asked to do their part as well, including monitoring themselves for any COVID-19 symptoms and staying home if they’re sick. If someone doesn’t pass the mandatory temperature check, they will be asked to leave along with their entire group.

”Then, we will give them instructions as to who to call from a medical perspective, as well as refund information,” said Alamodome General Manager Steve Zito.

While the new guidelines may lead to an unusual bowl game experience this year, facilitators believe safety goals will be met.

”We look at what we’ve done with six home games here, no issues at all. This is basically going to be a seventh edition of that,” said Valero Alamo Bowl CEO Derrick Fox.

For more information on the safety measures, click here.