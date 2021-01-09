Man in critical condition after rollover crash on East Side, police say

A man is in critical condition after a rollover crash on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after an overnight rollover crash on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:46 a.m., Saturday, on I-10 and Loop 410.

Police said the driver was traveling eastbound on I-10 and was trying to enter the Loop 410 entrance ramp when he clipped the wall divider and rolled his SUV several times.

The impact caused the man to be ejected from his vehicle, officials said. The driver was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Speed was a factor in the crash, but authorities said it’s unclear if alcohol was involved.

The investigation is still ongoing.

