Three families displaced overnight following North Side apartment complex fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Three families are now displaced following an overnight fire at a North Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 11:50 p.m., Friday, in the 2800 block of Woodbury Drive at the Woodbury Place Apartments.

Firefighters said an electrical short in a dryer caused a fire in the laundry room. Flames were soon able to quickly spread to building 7 and building 9 of the complex, according to fire officials.

SAFD called a second alarm and firefighters quickly worked to evacuate residents in both of the affected buildings.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation but was not taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters said they were able to contain the flames but three units in total were affected by the flames and sustained heavy damage, estimated at $60,000.

Three families have been displaced from the fire, according to fire officials.

The apartment complex relocated the three families into new units within the complex.

