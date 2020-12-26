Family displaced, dog killed following house fire on West Side, firefighters say

A man and his three grandkids are displaced and their dog is deceased after a fire broke out at their West Side home, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

SAN ANTONIO – A man and his three grandkids are displaced and their dog is deceased after a fire broke out at their West Side home, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 1:30 p.m., Saturday, in the 2000 block of Ceralvo Street.

Firefighters said the family was alerted of the fire from a passerby who saw the flames coming from a structure behind the house.

The family evacuated safely as firefighters made their way behind the home to extinguish the flames, according to officials. The fire was put out quickly.

No injuries to the family or firefighters were reported; however, fire officials did attempt to resuscitate the family’s dog. Their efforts were unsuccessful and the dog was pronounced dead at the scene.

The home is not deemed a total loss but it did sustain extensive damage. The Red Cross is assisting the family in finding them a new place to stay for the time being.

It’s unclear what led to the fire and arson investigators are working to determine the cause.

RELATED: Residents in Northeast Side neighborhood call large grassfire ‘too close for comfort’